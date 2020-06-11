G2 vs. Origen is the LEC’s match of the week to kick off the 2020 Summer Split

The LEC is making its grand return this weekend with a head-to-head matchup between G2 Esports and Origen.

The two League of Legends teams will be squaring off in a best-of-one to kick off the 2020 Summer Split.

G2 are hot off winning the Spring Split in dominant fashion, having finished the regular season with a 15-3 record. The team had a moment of weakness in the playoffs and lost to MAD Lions, but they quickly redeemed themselves and swept Fnatic in the grand finals.

Origen were one of the most impressive teams in the spring regular season, tying for second place with Fnatic. In the quarterfinals, though, they fell apart, losing to G2 3-1. Origen will be eager to try to get their revenge this weekend and steal a game away from G2.

Both G2 and Origen have stuck to their guns this split and continued with their full lineups. G2, however, have chosen to lane swap again, with Perkz returning to the ADC position and Caps headed back to the mid lane.

The initial change in the 2019 offseason was surprisingly effective, but Caps inevitably didn’t mesh with his new role. Perkz will now have to get accustomed to his role again and attune himself to the ADC meta. Caps will have to do the same, but the transition should be easier.

If Origen want to beat G2 this weekend, targeting the bot lane may be the way to go. Aphelios, Senna, and Ezreal have proven to be the hot picks in China’s LPL, which are all champions that Perkz has little experience with. Origen may look to prioritize the bot lane and get Upset rolling.

The LEC kicks off on Friday, June 12. G2 will face Origen on Saturday, June 13 at 2pm CT.