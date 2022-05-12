G2 dismantle ORDER on third day of MSI 2022, extend winning streak to 16 games

LCO champions ORDER came into today’s game against G2 Esports in dire need of their first win at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational. The Oceanic representatives dropped the first three contests of their 2022 MSI run and fell to G2 today in just 24 minutes.

Just 20 minutes into today’s practical must-win contest against G2, ORDER found themselves down by 6,500 gold—a step back from their game against G2 on the first day of MSI, in which they were tied with G2 at the 20-minute mark. Four minutes later, G2 was banging on the ORDER’s Nexus and securing their fourth win of the tournament.

For G2, it was mid laner Caps who carried the banner for the team during today’s win. He finished the game with a scoreline of 6/1/4 and is currently tied for first alongside his teammate Flakked among all players at MSI in total kills with 20, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir.

THE FIRST BLOOD KING 👑 pic.twitter.com/4BtK3AFkuM — G2 Esports (@G2esports) May 12, 2022

With this win, G2 have extended their streak of individual game wins to 16, dating back to the LEC Spring playoffs. The team has not lost a game since March.

As for ORDER, the team opened the day with back-to-back games against Evil Geniuses and G2. They lost both games in convincing fashion, falling to 0-4 in the group stage. They’ve lost their four games in an average of 28.3 minutes, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Since their group consists of an odd number of teams, they’ve already played EG and G2 twice and will play four more games, eight in total, against their two initial opponents to close out the group stage

ORDER and G2 will have the next two days to recollect themselves before Group C plays a full slate of games on Saturday, May 14.