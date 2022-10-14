It wasn't C9's drafts that let them down.

Cloud9 finished their 2022 League of Legends World Championship run in last place after collecting just one win against Europe’s Fnatic in Group A. C9’s top laner Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami shared one big reason behind his team’s failure in the tournament.

The Australian admitted Cloud9 were heavily outclassed by pure skill difference, he said in an interview with Korizon. And while there were a few other areas where C9 lacked compared to their opponents, skill was the main factor.

“I would say mainly the reason why we lost is just skill difference,” Fudge said. “If we like reverse drafts, I think a lot of the time the game looks very very similar.”

The 20-year-old added that it’s tough to judge C9 based on their drafts in the tournament because everyone has a different take on the meta. He also said he doesn’t want to blame the losses on draft because skill difference was still the main factor.

“A lot of the reasons why we lost the games is just skill gap really… the drafts are less of effective than our skill,” Fudge said.

Worlds 2022 resumes today at 2pm CT with the conclusion of Group B.