Four-year homecoming: C9 confirms League roster with Jensen rejoining, Zven role-swapping

For the first time since 2018, North American League of Legends fans will get to see Jensen in a blue and white Cloud9 jersey. The team has finalized its roster for LCS 2022 Summer with the 27-year-old veteran returning to the squad’s mid lane.

Fudge makes the swap back to top lane as part of C9’s reshuffle. Former star AD carry Zven moves to support at the same time, as reported by Dot Esports’ Isaac McIntyre in April. He will play alongside Korean marksman Berserker as they aim to avenge the loss they suffered to Evil Geniuses and win the org’s fifth LCS championship.

The Systems have decided pic.twitter.com/rwvUK00mvk — Cloud9 League of Legends (@C9LoL) May 12, 2022

Jensen will be taking the LCS stage again after failing to find a team for the 2022 Spring Split. Following three successful seasons with Team Liquid, he was replaced by perpetual rival Bjergsen as the team built one of the most high-profile rosters in LCS history. Unfortunately for them, their first season fell short against the youth movement built by EG.

Across his illustrious career, Jensen won two LCS championships and a 2019 LCS Summer Finals MVP award, while also picking up four first team All-Pro honors between 2016 to 2019. He is also one of just a few players in the 1000-kill club in America.

Meanwhile, Zven has also made it back to the main stage after spending a season as C9 Academy’s starting ADC. A player of his caliber usually wouldn’t be sent to Academy but the team opted for a rookie bot lane with Berserker and Winsome in Spring. The new roster didn’t work out as hoped, however, with the team finishing in fourth place after an unceremonious sweep at the hands of EG.

C9 now have plenty of time to prepare themselves for LCS Summer, which is set to begin after the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational. With so much experience, the potential for this roster is high as they set their eyes on winning a title, and more.