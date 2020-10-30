Former League pro Alex Ich joins Riot Games as software engineer

The former EU LCS all-star will be joining Riot in a more technical sense.

Former professional League of Legends player Alex Ich announced today he will be joining Riot Games as a software engineer.

Alex Ich is one of the oldest and most legendary names in professional League, as his career began nearly 10 years ago in 2011, when he joined the inaugural roster of Moscow Five. Alex Ich spearheaded the organization for years, leading the team, which eventually rebranded to Gambit Gaming, to back-to-back Worlds quarterfinals appearance in 2012 and 2013.

I got green light to officially announce it. I will be joining Riot Games as Software Engineer. Really happy! 😃 — Alexey Ichetovkin (@AlexIchLoL) October 29, 2020

After leaving Gambit in 2014, Alex Ich had several years of extensive experience in the North American LCS, albeit with little success.

He eventually announced his retirement after the 2018 competitive season, resulting in a brief change of focus toward a career in the streaming industry. Now, nearly two years later to the day, he’s set to join Riot in a development role.

In total, his eight years of professional experience across multiple competitive regions make him a standout candidate when it comes to game knowledge and overall presence in the League of Legends scene.

It is unclear what sort of focused position the former pro will be playing at Riot, as there could be a lot of room for generalities in a role like “software engineer.” But, with a massive amount of experience surrounding League as a whole, there’s reason to believe he’d be directly involved with the game that he’s been a part of for so long.