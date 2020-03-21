Fnatic take down Rogue to lock in a top-4 spot in LEC Spring Split playoffs

After a one-sided win against Rogue today, Fnatic secured a top-four spot in the European League of Legends region’s Spring Split payoffs. The team is currently second in the LEC standings, but if they lose next week they may fall to third or fourth.

Top laner Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau received the MVP award after outstanding gameplay on Ornn. He went for an unconventional build to provide more utility to his teammates by building Locket of the Iron Solari and Redemption as third and fourth items.

We lose to Fnatic and finish a tough week with 0-2.

In the last week of #LEC, we will play to secure the important 4th place for playoffs.#GoRogue pic.twitter.com/Rnu8VUz49R — Rogue (@Rogue) March 21, 2020

Even though both teams were pretty much even in CS score, kills, deaths, and assists for the most part of the game, Fnatic still managed to grab a gold lead by getting the early tower plates alongside early dragon control.

Fnatic were pretty much one step ahead of Rogue the entire game. Once the third dragon was confirmed to be an Ocean Drake, Fnatic put a lot of effort into securing vision and securing those drakes to get the Ocean Soul, which was a huge counter to Rogue’s setup.

After acquiring Ocean Soul, Fnatic took the Baron uncontested and went to siege Rogue’s base. Rogue fought till last man standing, but it was not enough—Fnatic’s team comp came online and was unstoppable.

With two remaining games in the LEC Spring Split, Fnatic are locked in at least fourth even if they lose next week to either MAD Lions or Vitality. Rogue, on the other hand, are favored against SK Gaming and Schalke 04 and should pick up two easy wins to improve their standings and have an easier run in playoffs even after the loss today.

Tune in to the official Riot broadcast next week to see the last two days of the regular LEC Spring Split.