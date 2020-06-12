Fnatic pulls off intense comeback against Misfits Gaming on first day of LEC Summer Split

Take a deep breath, LEC fans. After a grueling 38-minute match, Fnatic has come out victorious after battling it out against Misfits Gaming on the first day of the 2020 LEC Summer Split.

Misfits came into the new season with Kasper “Kobbe” Kobberup as the team’s starting AD carry—the 23-year old marksman spent a split in North America with TSM, but the roster struggled to find consistency with their play. He eventually joined Misfits after TSM decided to re-sign Doublelift for the upcoming season.

In his first game with his new team, Kobbe came out firing on all cylinders. The team also played around the bottom lane, and as a result, they were able to find multiple leads heading into the later stages of the game. In fact, Kobbe ended the game with eight kills and four assists, leading all players in the match.

Kobbe’s efforts, however, were not enough to stop the Fnatic comeback that was put in motion by Fnatic’s own star ADC, Rekkles. His positioning and mechanical skills were all on display, and he showed exactly why he is known as Fnatic’s late-game insurance.

With plenty of help from his teammates Selfmade and Bwipo, Rekkles was able to steal away the Baron buff from Misfits. Fast forward seven short minutes later, and Fnatic would take the Elder Dragon buff and the game to boot. It was an incredible ending to the first day of the Summer Split.

Although Misfits did lose the game, they still have some good points to build on for the rest of the season. Their early game was really strong, and they were able to power through Fnatic in multiple teamfights and sieges. It was just unfortunate that the 50/50 Baron call didn’t go in their favor.

Fnatic, on the other hand, will be looking to clean up all of the mistakes they made to ensure that the rest of their games this split won’t be as difficult to take home. You can catch the LEC when it returns tomorrow (June 13) at 10am CT.