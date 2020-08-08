Fnatic knock Misfits and Vitality out of LEC Summer Split playoff contention with dominant win over Excel

Selfmade earned the Player of the Game award for the match.

Fnatic have knocked out both Misfits and Team Vitality from playoff contention with their latest win against Excel Esports today, while also increasing their own chances of securing a spot in the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split playoffs.

Jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek was crucial today in Fnatic’s win, showing a monstrous performance on Kha’Zix and receiving the Player of the Game award for his impact in the game and 7/0/8 scoreline.

The game was going quite well for Excel early on. They secured the first dragon, Rift Herald, and a kill in the top lane. But the situation drastically changed once the laning phase ended.

At around the 15-minute mark, Excel secured three crucial kills alongside the second Rift Herald. From this point in the game, Fnatic maintained a gold lead which grew up to 10,600 gold towards the end of the game.

Even though Excel were only one Mountain Dragon away from the Mountain Dragon Soul—which could’ve helped immensely during teamfights—they were unable to secure it since Fnatic got too far ahead.

A crucial combo by Fnatic sealed Excel’s fate. Bwipo on Cho’Gath landed a knockup followed by silence, which gave no possibilities for Excel to respond.

This win has increased Fnatic’s playoff chances. They’ll most likely secure a spot if they win tomorrow against SK Gaming. You can tune in at 2pm CT to see if Fnatic can secure the last win to lock in a playoff spot.

Vitality and Misfits, on the other hand, are knocked out of both Summer Split playoff contention and out of the possibility to participate at the World Championship.