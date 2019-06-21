Fnatic destroy G2 Esports behind a strong performance by Broxah

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

In another incredible clash of titans between G2 Esports and Fnatic, the boys in orange took down their perpetual rivals in dominating fashion today. Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen and his impeccable jungling helped propel Fnatic to a 27-minute victory over G2.

Fnatic had the tempo turned up to 11 right from the start. Broxah made multiple visits to the top and mid lanes for some well-timed ganks. He outjungled Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski easily and he constantly met him wherever he showed up.

lolesports on Twitter FNCWIN! @FNATIC crush the MSI champions @G2esports, hand them their first loss of the split and remain undefeated in the #LEC!

After an explosive early game that saw Fnatic grab seven kills before 10 minutes, G2 were continuously pressured across the map. Martin “Rekkles” Larsson and crew matched the same speed that G2 love to play at in order to avoid giving any space for them to come back.

Fnatic gets the delayed ace! Clip of Riot Games Playing League of Legends – Clipped by Digityler

“We figured that if we want to beat G2, we have to beat G2 at their own game, rather than bring our own game to them,” Rekkles said. “They’re so crazy that if you don’t meet them halfway at least, then they’re just gonna beat you.”

For G2, this match showed that even though they’re one of the best teams in the world, they still have plenty of things to improve upon. It’s clear that when they’re on the back foot, they have trouble slowing the game down in order to get some breathing room. G2 tried too hard to play the same aggressive style when at a deficit, which ended up costing them more and more.

FNATIC on Twitter ALWAYSFNATIC https://t.co/FYisaFAVKa

Fnatic, on the other hand, showed that gods can bleed after all. Of course, it required an immaculate game from every player, but Fnatic proved that they’re a true contender for the European crown. From Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau collecting nine kills on a rampaging Renekton to Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov showing off his classic Pyke, Fnatic have put the rest of the LEC on notice with this dominant victory.