Fnatic edge out Gen.G at Worlds 2020, end undefeated streak

Group C is getting juicier by the minute.

Fnatic, Europe’s second seed, saw off the challenge of Gen.G at the 2020 League of Legends World Championship today, securing pole position in Group C.

The squad overcame Korea’s third seed in a kill-a-minute bloodbath, putting an end to Gen.G’s undefeated winning streak.

Fnatic now stand firmly above the LPL’s LGD Gaming and the LCS’s Team SoloMid in Group C—previously considered one of the most competitive groups of the tournament.

With clean and concise gameplay and a favorable pick and ban phase, Fnatic took the early game advantage, abusing Kim “Life” Jeong-min’s Flashless Rakan in the laning phase. They struck gold at level one, securing first and second blood, before snowballing their lead.

Gen.G clawed back, but when it came down to the mid-game skirmishes and the late-game teamfights, Fnatic had the upper hand. In the end, the team found the kills they needed, chaining their abilities and wiping the floor with Gen.G.

Fnatic are now tied for first with Gen.G in Group C with a 2-1 record—a favorable position going into week two of the group stage.

They’ll fend off TSM, LGD, and Gen.G on Saturday, Oct 10, where they’ll either advance to the knockout stage of the tournament or leave empty-handed.