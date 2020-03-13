Fnatic and Origen only need one more win to lock in a spot in the LEC Spring Split playoffs

After this weekend, there will only be one week left before the LEC Spring Split playoffs start. That means every game matters and each win is crucial. Luckily for Fnatic and Origen fans, though, they only need one more win to lock in their ticket to the postseason.

The LoLEsportsStats Twitter account provided the percentages of each team earning a playoff spot without having to play a tiebreaker. G2 are, as expected, the only team that have a playoff spot guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Rogue and Misfits both have over a 95-percent chance of making the postseason. The percentage drops a ton from this point, though. MAD Lions are the next team up with a 68.3 percent chance. The three teams who have been mathematically eliminated are Schalke 04, Team Vitality, and SK Gaming.

Only two weeks left of the #LEC Regular Season, here's the % of remaining scenarios where a team locks playoffs without having to play a tiebreaker game. Currently only @G2esports have locked their Playoff spot, with @FNATIC and @origengg locking on their next win! pic.twitter.com/ZsxNquldha — LoLEsports Stats (@LoLEsportsStats) March 13, 2020

Fnatic have been one of the best teams in the LEC and many people considered them the top squad in Europe before their most recent lopsided loss to G2 Esports. It was a wake-up call that although they might have found their rhythm against the rest of the league, there’s still plenty of work to do before they can truly wear the crown. They have matchups against Excel Esports and Rogue this week, so there’s a good chance that they’ll guarantee their playoff spot.

Origen, on the other hand, have also put up an impressive season so far, tying for second place with a 10-4 record heading into week eight. They were making a great run through the league too until they ran into matchups with G2 and Fnatic.

They still have trouble dealing with teams who can dictate the pace over them and some of their players are making big mistakes with positioning. But they’re facing off against two of the worst teams in the league this week—SK Gaming and Team Vitality. Unless two monumental upsets occur in one day, it’s almost guaranteed that this team gets a playoff spot, too.