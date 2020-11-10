FlyQuest and Golden Guardians reportedly withdraw offers for Licorice due to “budgetary concerns”

Former Cloud9 player Licorice has been one of the biggest names on the market since he parted ways with the League of Legends team at the end of October. But some teams are still hesitating to pull the trigger on acquiring the star top laner, according to esports journalist Jacob Wolf.

Wolf said Golden Guardians “won a bid” for Licorice’s services at a price point of $1.75 million but was forced to withdraw the offer shortly after due to “budgetary concerns.” The second-highest bid came from FlyQuest, with an offer of $1.5 million. The team withdrew its offer as well due to similar budget problems.

.@FlyQuest was bidder No. 2, at $1.5 million, and they also withdrew their bid among similar concerns to Golden Guardians, sources said.



Licorice is still available as of today and the team willing to buy him out remains one of the biggest questions of the offseason. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 10, 2020

At time of writing, Licorice is still available for acquisition and remains one of the biggest stars on the market. Many teams might balk at the buyout price that’s been set, but there are plenty of organizations looking for a talented top laner to round out their roster for 2021.

The 23-year-old has been one of the most consistent performers in his role and has always played at a high level during his time with C9. In fact, Licorice led all LCS top laners in kills last season and had some of the highest damage numbers in his role, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Licorice is young and has proven time and time again that he’s a top-three top laner in North America. He even made the All-Pro First Team this past year and could help provide stability and firepower to any roster.

This year’s free agency period opens on Monday, Nov. 16. Fans might start getting more answers when things kick off next week.

