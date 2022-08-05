Final result of Udyr VGU unveiled in Riot’s latest League trailer

Riot Games has officially shown off the updates made to the Spirit Walker’s visuals and gameplay through a trailer released today.

At the beginning of the 2021 League of Legends season, Riot published the poll result that indicated Udyr would be the next champion to receive a visual and gameplay update (VGU). These kinds of updates differ from normal visual updates because they change one or multiple abilities of the reworked champion.

Life is in the struggle, not the victory. Fight by instinct with Udyr, the Spirit Walker. pic.twitter.com/JjLJwIqXnE — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 5, 2022

The video posted on YouTube showcases the new base form of Udyr, along with the new effects for his abilities. In the brief trailer, Udyr narrates the power of the spirits while demonstrating their powers, starting with “the strength of the bear,” which allows Udyr to summon bear-like claws that also have some kind of electric power similar to Volibear’s passive.

Screengrab via Riot Games

His second ability is connected to “the drive of the ram,” allowing Udyr to summon the horns of the animal and, much like Ornn’s ultimate ability, stun every opponent hit with it. Next is “the will of the boar,” which looks like it will grant the Spirit Walker a shield and probably some armor and magic resistance.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Last but not least, the last ability showcased and introduced for Udyr is “the cold fury of the phoenix,” linked to Anivia’s power. Much like the ultimate ability of the Cryophoenix, Udyr seems to evocate a snow storm around him that damages and slows down the enemies hit.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Like most VGUs, this one ties Udyr’s lore and who he really is to his updated powers, giving the Spirit Walker a deeper connection to the other champions of the Freljord. From his lore, League fans know Udyr fights to keep the balance in the northern region of Runeterra by using two kinds of strengths: physical and spiritual. League fans can see this duality in his gameplay update video, with Udyr landing both AP and AD attacks onto his enemies, even deepening the connection with the spirits he takes the power of.

With Udyr’s new visuals and gameplay finally revealed, League players can expect the updated Spirit Walker to arrive on the live servers in the coming months.