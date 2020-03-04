Fiddlesticks VGU is “just around the corner,” Reav3 says

Fiddlesticks mains might not have to wait too much longer to ambush their enemies from the shadows with a brand new look and feel.

Ryan ‘Reav3′ Mireles, Riot Games’ lead champions producer, confirmed that the Harbinger of Doom’s visual and gameplay update was “just around the corner.”

"That being said, you won't be left in the dark for much longer, Fiddle is just around the corner. Don't say I didn't warn you…." pic.twitter.com/C4k1doMpiK — moobeat (@moobeat) March 4, 2020

The producer also talked about how the early development blogs gave players a sneak preview at the champion, but also served as a way to obtain and “incorporate any feedback from players.”

Reav3 mentioned that while it looked like VGU was almost complete since the base model for Fiddlesticks was “far along”, there was a need to rebuild the champion’s catalog of skins to fit the champion after the update.

The dev blog showcased several aspects of Fiddlestick’s VGU, including going into technical detail about how the team came up with the new model. It also showcased the champion’s animations and one of its signature skills Crowstorm.

The scarecrow’s new look is completely and utterly unnatural, which further enhances the champion’s creepiness and horrifying kit.

There’s still no set date for Fiddlesticks’ update, but we know for sure that the nightmares and jumpscares will swiftly follow.