Faker highlights why League solo queue isn’t fun anymore

No matter if you just started playing League of Legends or if you’ve been an avid fan of the game for over a decade, you must have heard or read that solo queue is broken beyond repair, not fun anymore, and, of course, rigged. In the spirit of Season 13 just starting this month, Faker spoke up about the state of solo queue and explained why it’s no longer fun.

During a recent stream that culminated with Faker losing a game of solo queue, he went on to frankly speak about the state of solo queue saying it’s no longer fun. “SoloQ aren’t fun these days at all. It used to be much more fun back in the days. Even if someone fumbles, the game would still stay even that you’d keep trying to flip the game in later phase,” Faker said according to a translation on Twitter.

After disappointing losses, #Faker🐧speaks up about how soloQ in LoL these days easily end up in a landslide win/loss:



He sees 2 main reasons:

1. Current design of the game snowballing out of control for the side winning the early phase

2. Something is wrong with the MMR system https://t.co/VxKG444aOB — 사쉐 ꜱᴀᴄʜᴇᴛ🌷 (@_Sachet_) January 12, 2023

Faker continues by outlining the two main reasons for solo queue not being fun anymore. “Current design of the game snowballing out of control for the side winning the early phase” and “something is wrong with the MMR system,” he said.

Although Faker is League’s GOAT and has played for T1 for 10 years and currently holds the record for most World Championships won with three titles in his pocket, he isn’t sure what exactly influenced the game to become more “snowbally.”

Could it be the turret gold that polarized the game (in favor of the advantageous side)? There’s been also a Champion Durability Update. That has made the advantageous team keeps having an upper hand. It could be a problem in matchmaking. Could be all of them combined,” he said.

It’s clear that, if we look at the overall state of the game, it is far from being perfectly balanced and it is, to an extent, bleeding players. For Riot Games to keep the community engaged in solo queue, the devs will almost certainly need to make additional changes in the future.