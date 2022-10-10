Faker becomes first League star to hit 100 games played at Worlds and his win rate is immense

The greatest of all time continues to prove why he possesses that undisputed title.

Another day, another accolade earned by the player touted as the best professional League of Legends has ever seen.

As of today’s 2022 World Championship group stage match against Cloud9, T1’s mid laner Faker has officially surpassed 100 games played across multiple Worlds, consisting of 72 wins and 28 losses.

While this might just be another accolade for the three-time world champion to add to his collection, it marks yet another milestone in his nearly ten-year career no others have yet contested.

Many believed this year would be Faker’s opportunity to win his fourth world championship as soon as the year began. T1 had a historic run through the LCK Spring Split in which they went undefeated, only dropping one game in the Playoffs before becoming the Spring champions. This momentum followed them into the Summer Split where the competition in the region grew fiercer, resulting in a second-place Playoffs finish for the team.

Since starting this year’s Worlds through the group stage only two days ago, Faker has yet again been a dominant part in T1’s success, having successfully taken down the reigning world champions in EDG—though suffering a surprise loss yesterday to the LEC’s Fnatic. In both games Faker has opted for Akali, a champion he has a 64-percent win rate across his entire career according to Oracle’s Elixir, that while leads him to struggle in the laning phase, leads to him being a menace in team fights.

Today, Faker debuted Lissandra at this year’s Worlds to become a major source of engage for his team and giving multiple members of T1 access to a handful of kills. His lane opponent today, Jensen, sits at third in most games played at Worlds at 83, while Team Vitality’s Perkz is second with 86 games played.

Faker’s seemingly-endless League career will continue into next Thursday, where all of group A will play out their second round robin. This will determine if T1 stays on track to progress towards their fourth championship, or if they are once more surprised.