Faker becomes first LCK player to reach 600 games

Faker has reached a new feat in his League of Legends career. He is the first player to reach 600 games in the LCK, the league revealed on stream earlier today.

Lately, he has been missing from the LCK with T1 making constant roster changes in hopes of creating the perfect League roster, capable of bringing home another world champion cup. Today, he came back with vengeance and helped T1 secure a win against Nongshim RedForce.

Faker is one of the oldest League players. He made his debut in February 2013 for SKT Telekom T1 2 and has been playing for the same organization, which is currently known as T1 for over eight years. He managed to win three League world championships with various rosters and every time he was a focal point of their victories.

Throughout his career, he was the first player in the LCK to also reach the 1,000 and 2,000 kill mark. With a lot of experience and three world titles under his belt, Faker doesn’t have retirement in sight. He manages to keep up with the hungry rookies to this day, showing his mechanical prowess on various champions from his ocean pool which defined him as the Faker, Faker, playmaker.

You can catch Faker in action during T1’s next match up against Fredit BRION on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2am CT. Tune in to see Faker styling on his opponents with his stellar mechanics.

