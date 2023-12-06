Fake Fakers: Over 8,000 ‘Hide on Bush’ copycats surface on Korean LoL server after Riot ID change

On Nov. 23, Riot Games made the grand transition from Summoner Names to Riot IDs, in order to consolidate all of its various users across its multiple games.

Since players are identified through a name and unique tagline, there are thousands of people who are out there impersonating some of their favorite pro League of Legends players and community members, including the greatest player of all time.

Everyone just wants to be Faker. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

In Korea, there are currently over 8,500 accounts with the name “Hide on Bush,” known around the world as the solo queue account for T1’s legendary mid laner Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok. Hide on Bush has always been Faker’s, until the new ID changes allowed thousands of fans to adopt his name with different taglines.

Many people say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but even though players named “Hide on Bush” now reside across almost every rank in the region, only the king remains at the top of the food chain. As of publishing, the real “Hide on Bush” owned by Faker is the highest ranked account on the server among the imposters with 830 LP in Grandmaster, according to League stats aggregate OP.GG.

There are, however, two other players named Hide on Bush in Grandmaster, 19 different versions of the account in Master, and countless more in the ranks below. Overall, the four-time World Champion has maintained his claim over the Hide on Bush name, but he only has a 49 percent win rate over the last 20 games he’s played.

The second-highest Hide on Bush account is only 131 LP away from dethroning the real Faker, and has been much more active in solo queue than the 27-year-old icon. If Faker doesn’t want to be pushed out of his reign as the best Hide on Bush in Korea, he might have to hop back into the grind to win some games.