Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Quickshot looks into the camera on the LEC broadcast stage.
Photo via Riot Games/Michał Konkol
Category:
League of Legends

Ex-LEC host Quickshot will be main host at Esports World Cup

The former caster is back behind the desk.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 04:57 am

The Esports World Cup is swiftly approaching, with the tournament set to begin next week, and former LEC host and League of Legends caster, Trevor “Quickshot” Henry, has announced he will be the main host at the Saudi Arabian event.

Recommended Videos

In an X post on June 27, the South African caster revealed he will work “on a total of 19 different games as the primary host on the supplementary stream.”

“The show I’m hosting will cover every game and broadcast 4 days a week, so I won’t be doing any casting,” he wrote. Additionally, he mentioned how excited he is for the gig, especially since he’s freelance.

Immediately after the news broke, however, Quickshot received backlash for his decision because he openly stood against LEC sponsorship by Saudi Arabian megacity NEOM and, in July 2020, he tweeted an article by The Guardian which reported on the “true cost” of Saudi Arabia’s megacity.

Esports World Cup's promotional image.
The event is right behind the corner. Image via Esports World Cup

“I am really disappointed to hear this. I’m grateful for what you’ve done for the League community, but I’ll be unfollowing now. Not that it matters to you, but maybe you appreciate the feedback, I dont know,” one of the responses to his X post reads.

Other League fans speculated that Quickshot is potentially in a difficult financial situation following his departure from Riot Games. However, for some fans, this possible explanation isn’t enough. “Morals only when he could afford to have them,” one wrote on Reddit.

The 2024 Esports World Cup is set to begin next week on July 4 and will last for around a month and a half. Teams will participate in 21 esports titles, like League, Counter-Strike 2, and Dota 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.
twitter