Ex-LEC host Quickshot will be main host at Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup is swiftly approaching, with the tournament set to begin next week, and former LEC host and League of Legends caster, Trevor “Quickshot” Henry, has announced he will be the main host at the Saudi Arabian event.

In an X post on June 27, the South African caster revealed he will work “on a total of 19 different games as the primary host on the supplementary stream.”

“The show I’m hosting will cover every game and broadcast 4 days a week, so I won’t be doing any casting,” he wrote. Additionally, he mentioned how excited he is for the gig, especially since he’s freelance.

Immediately after the news broke, however, Quickshot received backlash for his decision because he openly stood against LEC sponsorship by Saudi Arabian megacity NEOM and, in July 2020, he tweeted an article by The Guardian which reported on the “true cost” of Saudi Arabia’s megacity.

“I am really disappointed to hear this. I’m grateful for what you’ve done for the League community, but I’ll be unfollowing now. Not that it matters to you, but maybe you appreciate the feedback, I dont know,” one of the responses to his X post reads.

Other League fans speculated that Quickshot is potentially in a difficult financial situation following his departure from Riot Games. However, for some fans, this possible explanation isn’t enough. “Morals only when he could afford to have them,” one wrote on Reddit.

The 2024 Esports World Cup is set to begin next week on July 4 and will last for around a month and a half. Teams will participate in 21 esports titles, like League, Counter-Strike 2, and Dota 2.

