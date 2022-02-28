Evil Geniuses’ AD carry Danny leads all LCS players in kills, damage, and CS at halfway mark of 2022 Spring Split

It’s been an up and down season for Evil Geniuses this spring, but this past LCS Super Week brought good fortunes for one of the league’s most promising rosters. The team’s young AD carry Danny was a huge factor in their two victories against FlyQuest and Golden Guardians, and he now leads all LCS players in kills, damage, and CS numbers through the halfway mark of the split.

The 18-year-old phenom has been one of the more consistent performers on EG’s roster this split, putting up impressive numbers despite their lackluster 4-5 record. Through this past weekend, for example, Danny racked up 21 kills, 13 assists, and a destructive 908 gold difference at 15 minutes, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Across the 2022 LCS Spring Split, Danny has a league-leading 42 kills, 32 assists, with only 19 deaths. He also has a whopping 661 average damage to champions per minute, while dealing 36 percent of his team’s total damage. He is a major carry for the roster, and plenty of their focus runs through the bottom lane as a result.

With wins against Golden Guardians and FlyQuest, EG must now try to ramp up their play so they can challenge the top-tier teams of the league. EG are winless against Cloud9, Team Liquid, and 100 Thieves, who all currently sit at the top of the standings as the three best teams in the LCS.

With sky-high expectations set by some of their players, this roster still has plenty of work left to do before they can break through the ceiling to reach the potential that so many fans and analysts believe they have within. Granted, they do have a rookie mid laner in Jojopyun still adjusting to the league, combined with a plethora of different teams stepping up big while they’ve slumped.

Even still, patience is key for EG fans as they prepare themselves for the second half of the split. The team will be facing off against Immortals and Cloud9 next week—two teams that they’ve failed to beat this season. Catch them in action when the LCS returns on Saturday, March 5.