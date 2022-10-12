Copium engaged: Here is every scenario where NA teams make it through to knockouts at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Over the past week, North American League of Legends fans have suffered through one of the region’s worst performances at the World Championship so far. The three LCS representatives at the tournament have yet to record a single win in the main event’s group stage, and with only a few days left, hope is dwindling. But there are still a handful of different scenarios where they all qualify for the knockout stage, according to the Worlds 2022 advancement chart.

Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, and Cloud9 have all struggled through the stage, failing to find lasting success against the teams in their group. Granted, the competition at the event is fiercer than ever before, but each team has been thoroughly outplayed, from early stomps to late-game tragedies. But over the next few days, each team will compete against their groupmates to finally decide who moves on and who is eliminated. Perfection is necessary for survival.

For C9, only a three-win day will be accepted in their quest for the next stage at Worlds. If they lose a single game on Thursday, Oct. 13, they will be mathematically eliminated from the tournament. In fact, they must win all three games and win a tiebreaker match to qualify for knockouts, no matter who wins or loses in Group A. There is a world where a three-way tie occurs, if Edward Gaming only beat Fnatic, Fnatic only take down T1, and T1 only win against EDG while C9 go 3-0.

EG have the tiniest bit more leeway when it comes to qualifying for knockouts, and there’s also a chance that they could get into the next stage without a tiebreaker. The only situation where they could drop a game is if they only lose against JD Gaming, while JDG win all three of their games, G2 Esports only beat DWG KIA, and DK lose all three matches.

The young squad can even make it into knockouts without a tiebreaker if JDG only lose to EG, DK lose all three matches, and G2 only beat DK. This would mean that JDG top the group, EG take second, and DK and G2 are eliminated. The more likely scenario, however, will be that EG play a tiebreaker if they win all three games. Additionally, there is a universe where they win all three games and are still eliminated if JDG only beat G2, DK only lose to EG, and G2 lose the next three games.

In a perfect mirror, 100T have the exact same odds as EG for qualification. There is only one situation where they lose a game and still qualify through a tiebreaker: 100T only lose against Royal Never Give Up, RNG win all three of their games, Gen.G lose all three games, and CFO Flying Oyster only beat Gen.G.

There is also one chance that 100T qualify for knockouts without a tiebreaker, but more realistically, they will need to play one after they win all three games. Additionally, 100T can win all three games and still be eliminated if RNG only beat CFO, Gen.G only lose to 100T, and CFO lose every game moving forward.

NA fans, there is no more room for error. But these teams will need all the support you can muster as they battle for their Worlds lives when the second half of the group stage continues tomorrow at 2pm CT.