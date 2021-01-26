EG hires Kelsey Moser as competitive and collegiate development lead

The League personality will be working on scouting and developing NA's up-and-coming talent.

North American esports organization Evil Geniuses has signed former League of Legends content creator, analyst, and coach Kelsey Moser as the head of its competitive and collegiate development program, the team announced last night.

Popular in the community for her smart and personable co-streams of the LPL, her interesting written features, and guest appearances on broadcasts and podcasts everywhere, Moser has built up a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable minds in League’s modern scene.

Welcome @karonmoser to our culture team as our Competitive & Collegiate Development Lead.



Kelsey will develop programs to train top-tier amateur, collegiate, and professional talent from all levels. pic.twitter.com/Eu75Ywwnne — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) January 26, 2021

Outside of her personal content, Moser has worked with teams like 100 Thieves and H2K Gaming in the competitive space. With 100 Thieves, she worked primarily as the academy director of its development program.

“[I’m] extremely happy with this result,” Moser said on Twitter about the announcement. “I was pretty sure my next year would consist of a lot of consulting projects in the space, but EG came to me with a full-time opportunity to work with them on many of our mutual ideas for collegiate and path to pro.”

Moser might have her work cut out for her at EG, though. The org’s developmental team, Evil Geniuses Academy, went winless in the opening week of the 2021 NA Academy Spring Split, losing both games in convincing fashion.

