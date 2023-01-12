Early League Patch 13.1 stats show this champion is dominating the jungle

One League of Legends jungler stands out with his eye-watering win rate in the first days of Patch 13.1.

Fiddlesticks is the champion that has boasted a 55.63 percent win rate so far in the Platinum+ rankings, according to U.GG. As a result, the Ancient Fear is not only the best jungler in terms of win ratio in the game as of now, but the best champion overall.

Fiddlesticks hasn’t received a direct major update since Patch 12.13, which went live on July 13, 2022. Since then, he only received a minor change to his base statistics in Patch 12.22, but that couldn’t have impacted his results significantly.

In Patch 13.1, the developers didn’t ship any direct changes to the core Fiddlesticks’ items as well. He’s an aggressive AP-based jungler, with his main choices being Hextech Rocketbelt, Zhonya’s Hourglass, Shadowflame, and Rabadon’s Deathcap.

Fiddlesticks has been one of the strongest junglers in the game for a few months now, as he had a 52.86 percent win rate on Patch 12.23, according to U.GG. With the position favoring more tanky or bruiser-like champs, however, he was somewhat of an off-meta champion. With nerfs to items like Jak’Sho, The Protean, which bolstered a lot of tanks in the jungle, his win rate elevated greatly.

It remains to be seen whether Fiddlesticks will keep his reign in the jungle, or will be overtaken with time by tanks and bruisers, who also have recorded high win rates so far on Patch 13.1. Maokai, Udyr, Elise, and Zac are all above the 53 percent win rate, according to U.GG.