DWG KIA’s ShowMaker leads all players through Worlds 2021 group stage with 14.2 KDA

The lights are set, the stage is ready, and the players are now getting prepared for the most exciting part of the 2021 World Championship: the knockout stage. Before the quarterfinals begin, however, DWG KIA’s superstar mid laner ShowMaker was already stunning viewers and players alike with his incredible talent on the Summoner’s Rift.

In fact, with a 14.2 KDA, ShowMaker had only died five times through six games, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Not only did he have the third-fewest deaths but he also had 25 kills and 46 assists to go with a 24.5 percent share of his team’s total kills.

His most-played champion of the tournament so far is Twisted Fate, who has been a priority pick for many teams across the world so far. His ability to join almost any teamfight or gank with his ultimate ability makes him extremely valuable in early dives, and in finding picks in the later stages of a match. ShowMaker’s great game sense and knowledge allow him to use this global pressure to its highest efficiency, resulting in a 10 KDA, six kills, three deaths, and a whopping 20 assists, according to gol.gg.

He also broke out Kassadin in a match against Cloud9. This was actually one of DK’s closer games, but the later it went, the stronger ShowMaker became. Ultimately, he was able to take over the teamfights and eventually dive the backline with ease, ending with eight kills, eight assists, and only two deaths.

The 21-year-old phenom has a champion ocean at his disposal and is one of the most talented players in the world. He will be a key element in DWG KIA’s plans for world domination and will be one to watch as the rest of the knockouts play out this October.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.