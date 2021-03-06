DWG KIA sweep Afreeca Freecs, maintain 2021 LCK Spring Split domination

DWG KIA swept Afreeca Freecs 2-0 today during the seventh week of the 2021 LCK Spring Split.

All odds were against AFS, who are currently sitting in the eight place and are struggling to pick up wins. DK left no room for errors today and countered the secret picks from their opponents such as Nasus in the top lane.

Khan and Canyon were the most impactful members of today’s series, picking up the MVP votes for their performances on Sion and Hecarim, respectively. Khan’s Sion became a fearsome champion to face due to how well he is using the kit to its full potential, soaking a lot of damage in teamfights while also delivering plenty of crowd-control. Teams have started recently either banning it out or picking it for themselves to avoid giving it away to DK.

[2021 LCK SPRING 2R]



아프리카 프릭스가 담원기아를 상대로 승리를 가져오지 못했습니다. 다음 경기에서는 아쉬운점들을 더 꼼꼼하게 보완해서 돌아오겠습니다. 감사합니다. pic.twitter.com/0Sx2OQ0t6M — Afreeca Freecs LoL (@Freecs_LoL) March 6, 2021

This League of Legends showdown began with a surprising Nasus pick by AFS in the top lane for Kiin. DK quickly responded to it with a lane swap by sending the Lucian top lane from mid. This tactic had a huge success since Nasus was constantly poked down and camped by the opposing jungler. In teamfights, he was kited well by the DK squad, who kept winning teamfight after teamfight, before finishing the first game of the series.

In the second game, AFS adjusted their draft and went for more meta picks instead. While they did show a much better early game performance, it didn’t matter in the end once DK got a couple of kills. The reigning world champions used the small lead to snowball the entire map, before finishing the game after 28-minutes of domination.

Screengrab via LCK

Following this victory, DK (12-1) remain in first place in the 2021 LCK Spring Split. They’re looking as dominant as last year and show no signs of stopping. While they did show some signs of weaknesses in the last couple of weeks, they quickly fixed them and maintained a dominant performance lately.

DK will be back on the Rift on Thursday, Mar. 11 with a match up against the only team that defeated them during this split—Fredit BRION. The showdown will be interesting to watch considering how much has BRION improved over the split. They could realistically be the only team to defeat DWG KIA twice during this split.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.