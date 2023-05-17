Dream come true: How BeryL snuck Honkai into his Worlds 2022 winner’s skin

Since winning the 2022 League of Legends World’s Championship, the five-man DRX roster has been working hard to create their own custom skin line, which was revealed earlier today on Tuesday, May 16. But what most fans noticed first off was that the team’s gacha-loving support, BeryL, got his dream skin once again.

BeryL is well-known for his love of gacha games and the fact he spent $7,000 USD on Genshin Impact with some of the money he won from the 2022 World Championship.

But what fans might not know is his next upcoming Ashe skin is heavily inspired by the Honkai Impact 3rd character, Elysia.

THE DRX ASHE SKIN BASED OFF ELYSIA IS FINALLY HERE OH MY GOD SHE LOOKS SO PRETTY I WILL BE PLAYING ASHE IN EVERY LANE pic.twitter.com/o8CUmgOndP — dee | SSS HoHE & C6 yae miko haver (@tomoefanacc) May 16, 2023

BeryL had stated he wanted a skin that looked like Elysia, a fan-favorite character that’s happy-go-lucky, always cheerful, and has a bit of a tragic past. Riot has not disappointed in creating this skin as they’ve perfectly meshed Elysia’s style and color palette into something that would suit Ashe. And fans love it, with some even saying they’ve re-downloaded League to get this skin when it becomes available.

But what makes this even better is that this is the second time BeryL has brought one of his favorite gacha game characters into League. When he won Worlds with Damwon Gaming in 2020, his Leona skin was inspired by Saren, a character from the mobile gacha game Princess Connect! Re: Dive.

Despite some upset fans who are unhappy with Ashe being chosen as the support to get a skin, most love it. And if DRX were to win this year’s Worlds, we can probably expect to see another skin based on some other fan-favorite gacha character.

About the author