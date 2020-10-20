Doinb: G2 has a real chance against DAMWON Gaming, but will be troubled vs. LPL teams

Following G2 Esports’ series win against LCK team Gen.G, Doinb believes that the European champions’ odds against DAMWON Gaming has improved to about 40 percent.

In a video posted to FunPlus Phoenix’s official YouTube channel, Doinb analyzed the upcoming matchup between G2 and DWG, explained why he believed DWG holds the advantage, and why he continues to root for G2 in the hope for a LPL vs. LEC final for the third year running.

While he praised G2’s performance in the series, the FPX midlaner stated that Gen.G was subpar and mistake-prone. Doinb believes that DWG will be far less fallible and have better execution when compared to Gen.G, and also represents a marked upgrade in quality for the solo lanes.

In spite of his own odds, Doinb hoped for G2 to eliminate DWG and meet a LPL team in the grand finals. He believes that the teamfight-focused playstyle of LEC teams is countered by the “fearless” LPL teams who are willing to clash head-on.

He bought up both 2018 (Fnatic vs. Invictus Gaming) and 2019 (FPX vs. G2) as examples, both of which were clean sweeps in favor of the LPL roster.

“Based on Top Esports and Suning’s current condition, there’s a chance for both to win the crown,” Doinb claimed, though he warns that TES’ bot lane has to rediscover their previously imperious form.

Doinb then went back to discussing the upcoming DWG vs. G2 matchup, stating that DWG differs from fellow LCK teams that are known for their intense mechanical and micro skill.

“DWG is a little strange,” Doinb said. “They like to fight. They will go wherever they have a laning advantage and force skirmishes there.”

The FPX star had high praise for fellow mid laner ShowMaker, who has shown throughout the tournament that his Summer Split MVP was well-earned. Doinb believed that ShowMaker has altered his playstyle from a static, hyper-farming core to a roaming, team-focused skirmisher like LCK rival Chovy from DRX.

What makes ShowMaker such a scary player is due to his ability to win the lane, no matter what type of champion he picks. Doinb explains that while other players will be pressured and suffer in lane, necessitating a backup plan such as teamfighting and roaming, ShowMaker will still come out of the lane ahead even on a support-style champion.