Dhokla, FBI re-sign with NRG after historic year with LCS org

It looks like NRG is keeping the majority of its LCS-winning roster for next year. The organization re-signed two players, Dhokla and FBI, according to the League of Legends Global Contract Database.

The information hasn’t been officially announced yet, but it feels like it’s only a matter of time. GCD indicates both the top laner and AD carry have extended their contracts until the end of the 2025 season. With that in mind, and Palafox and Contractz apparently staying—their contracts are valid into the end of the 2024 season—NRG has lost just one player from its roster.

The majority of roster is staying in the team. Photo via Riot Games

That player is IgNar. In May, the support player penned a new contract until 2025, but he became a free agent on Nov. 29 after being removed from the GCD. The player is reportedly joining Excel Esports in the LEC, leaving the NA league after four years.

NRG has already found a replacement for IgNar. The organization is reportedly bringing in support huhi, who left Golden Guardians on Nov. 20. The Korean player has been a part of numerous LCS teams, including 100 Thieves and CLG.

With that in mind, it looks like NRG is trying to repeat its historic year. The org rejoined the LCS in the 2023 LCS Summer Split after a six-year hiatus. It immediately saw success, winning the 2023 LCS Championship. As NA’s first seed at Worlds 2023, NRG became the only Western team to qualify for the playoffs. The team, however, lost to Weibo Gaming in the quarterfinals.

With the majority of the 2023 roster intact, NRG will be a real contender going into the next season.