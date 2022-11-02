Deft is only focused on one thing—and it’s not retirement

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu’s last dance at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has got everyone talking. The player, however, isn’t thinking about retirement at all.

After DRX’s emphatic victory against Gen.G in the semifinals of Worlds 2022, the AD carry was once again asked about his retirement plans. But he shrugged the questions off, saying he’s only “focused on the final and simply want to do my best in that match” and he’s “not thinking about next year.”

Deft’s career goes all the way back to 2013 when he first made his debut with MVP Blue. Since then, the player has represented multiple Korean and Chinese organizations, including Samsung Blue, EDward Gaming, KT Rolster, and now, DRX.

Over the course of his career, Deft has reached the playoffs of Worlds numerous times. He went all the way to the semifinals in 2014 and reached the quarterfinals in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

This year, he’ll finally get the opportunity to claim the Summoner’s Cup with DRX. But to secure his last missing trophy, he will need to overcome T1, who are spearheaded by three-time Worlds winner Faker.

T1 won’t be an easy challenge for Deft and DRX. On Nov. 5, when the Worlds 2022 final will be played, it will be 447 days since the Korean AD carry last defeated T1. The last time was on Aug. 15, 2021, during the 2022 LCK Summer Split.

The final of Worlds 2022 will kick off at 7pm CT on Saturday, Nov. 5.