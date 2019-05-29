Darshan and Huhi join Golden Guardians’ Academy team for the 2019 Summer Split

League veterans Darshan Upadhyaya and Choi “huhi” Jae-hyun have reunited on Golden Guardians’ Academy team for the 2019 LCS Summer Split, the team announced today. Additionally, Huhi will be joining the team as a support, not a mid laner, the role in which he played for 100 Thieves.

Darshan was a staple of CLG’s team since he joined the organization in 2014. He became one of the most well-known North American top laners over the past five years, but recent struggles forced CLG to make some big roster changes, which included departing with Darshan.

Golden Guardians on Twitter We’re excited to announce the additions of @FBI_OCE, @DarshanU, and @huhi to our Academy roster. We’re also welcoming back @lolPotluck as our 2-way Player Coach. Full details on our 2019 Summer LCS and Academy roster and coaching updates here ” https://t.co/1os7RhnMru

CLG replaced Darshan with former 1907 Fenerbahçe top laner Kim “Ruin” Hyeong-min, who has become CLG’s starting top laner. Huhi, on the other hand, left CLG at the end of the 2018 Summer Split to rejoin his old teammate Zaqueri “Aphromoo” Black on 100 Thieves.

Alongside superstar top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho and former World Champion Bae “Bang” Jun-sik, 100 Thieves were slated to become a challenger for the LCS championship. But the team, and Huhi in particular, struggled mightily in the 2019 Spring Split. With a lack of synergy across the team, 100 Thieves finished in last place in the LCS regular season with a 4-14 record.

Playing on the Golden Guardians’ Academy could give the two vets a chance to revitalize their respective careers and prove their worth to a team looking for a veteran’s presence. Darshan and Huhi will be joined by jungler Anthony “Hard” Barkhovtsev, mid laner Cristian Palafox, and Victor “FBI” Huang on GGS’ Academy team.





