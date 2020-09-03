Damwon’s ShowMaker named 2020 LCK Summer Split MVP

Move aside Faker, ShowMaker is here to dominate the LCK.

Damwon Gaming mid laner ShowMaker has won the MVP award for the 2020 LCK Summer Split regular season.

The 20-year-old League of Legends star won the award with 163 points. His jungler, Canyon, was right behind him with 143 points, while his top lane teammate, Nuguri, had 88 points.

2020 SUMMER LCK AWARDS 🏆



The Regular Season MVP award goes to ShowMaker of @DamwonGaming!



Congratulations!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3MpsdhS7FQ — LCK Global (@LCK_Global) September 3, 2020

ShowMaker’s victory by a significant margin shows how dominant he was, securing 11 MVP votes over the entire split. He destroyed every other mid laner in the league, which allowed his team to secure a first-place finish in the regular season.

He had a monstrous KDA of 16, with second place being Chovy at 6.3, averaged 0.7 deaths per game, 7.7 assists, and dealt the most damage to champions compared to other mid laners, 561 damage per minute, according to data from gol.gg.

His strong play throughout the split also landed him on the LCK’s first All-Pro team alongside three other DWG players and one from Gen.G. The only DWG player who didn’t make the cut for the first All-Pro team was ADC Ghost, who’s been performing more as a utility ADC rather than a straight-up carry.

ShowMaker played 12 champions in the regular season, showing his flexibility. His most favored champions were Zoe (10 games) and Twisted Fate (eight games). While he picked up other meta champions as well, he always defaulted to either Zoe or TF when they were available due to how well he played with them.

ShowMaker will have the opportunity to earn his first LCK title this weekend. Damwon will face off against DRX in the LCK Summer Split finals on Sept. 5 at 3am CT in the last best-of-five matchup of the regular split.

