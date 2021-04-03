DAMWON KIA knock Hanwha Life Esports out of 2021 LCK Spring Split playoffs

After a powerful 16-2 performance in the 2021 LCK Spring Split regular season, DAMWON KIA entered the playoff run with a lot of confidence, ready to secure another LCK title. While some fans expected Chovy to carry Hanwha Life Esports to a victory against the 2020 League of Legends world champions, he was banned out and as a result DK got a clean 3-0 sweep over their opponents.

This showdown highlighted DK’s resilience, who were able to easily play to their power spikes and win games off a single teamfight win. While HLE had a good run over the season, winning plenty of games against weaker opponents, they weren’t able to pass the final test in beating the reigning world champions.

The MVP votes went to Ghost, BeryL, and ShowMaker for their outstanding performances throughout today’s series. While Khan and Canyon had a strong showing, they took a backseat while the middle and bottom lane took over the games.

The first game of this showdown was quite passive with both team farming up for most of the match. Once the teamfight phase began, DK managed to get a crucial pick and transition to Baron. With the buff, they quickly closed out the first game of the series in 30 minutes.

Deft’s Jinx was brought into the second match, his highest winrate champion to put a stop to their opponents. However, it wasn’t enough due to Sion and Seraphine carrying DK’s teamfights. They were unkillable together and unleashed havoc on HLE, securing the second game of the series after HLE had no answers.

The third game looked quite decent for HLE, but decent isn’t enough to take down DK. They world champions took objectives, before transitioning to teamfights. The series culminated with Chovy getting caught by a huge CC chain and his team dying after him. HLE’s hope died during those couple of seconds when their star mid laner got caught, losing the series in a clean sweep.

DK will now advance to the 2021 LCK Spring Split playoff finals, where they’ll have to face either T1 or Gen.G. While Gen.G had a better showing overall throughout the entire split, T1 has showed remarkable performances in recent weeks after settling down with their 2020 roster with Keria instead of Effort. If T1 were to win the match tomorrow, the finals will have an interesting showdown between kk0ma and ShowMaker from DK and Faker and Daeny from T1.

The LCK playoffs continue tomorrow with the second semifinals, April 4, with T1 vs. Gen.G at 3am CT.

