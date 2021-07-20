Coven skins for Ashe, Evelynn, Ahri, Malphite, Warwick, Cassiopeia revealed for League of Legends

The splash arts alone are worth all the RP in the world.

Six League of Legends champions are receiving skins in the Coven skin line. Ashe, Evelynn, Ahri, Cassiopeia, Warwick, and Malphite will all be getting new Coven skins in the near future. The six skins will be added to the game’s PBE servers within the coming days.

The six new additions to the Coven skin line will join Camille, LeBlanc, Morgana, Zyra, and Lissandra, who have each already received skins for the line in the past. Warwick and Malphite make for interesting additions to the Coven skin line since they’ll be the first male champions to join the ranks of the coven.

#PBE Preview Coven Edition! 🔮



Coven Ashe, Cassiopeia, Ahri, Evelynn, Malphite & Warwick! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/UxhZ0Axv8E — League of Legends // UK, IE & Nordics (@LoLUKN) July 20, 2021

In addition, the already-existing Coven LeBlanc skin will be receiving a Prestige Edition variant in the near future. It’s unclear at this time whether Coven LeBlanc’s Prestige skin will be associated with an event or if it’ll be a standalone Prestige skin.

The six new Coven skins feature the traditional crimson, violet, and black color scheme of the Coven skin line, in addition to updated animations for each of the champions’ abilities. From the violet bolts of Ahri’s Fox-Fire (W) to the immense, scarlet cone left behind by Evelynn’s Last Caress (R), the new takes on certain abilities presented by the Coven skin line are incredibly appealing to the naked eye.

Coven Evelynn

Image via Riot Games

Coven Malphite

Image via Riot Games

Coven Warwick

Image via Riot Games

Coven Ahri

Image via Riot Games

Coven Cassiopeia

Image via Riot Games

Coven Ashe

Image via Riot Games

Coven LeBlanc Prestige Edition

Image via Riot Games

If recent skin releases serve as an indicator, these new Coven skins should be expected to launch with Patch 11.16, which is set to hit the live servers on Aug. 11.

