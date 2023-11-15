Could TheShy be the best top laner in LoL history? He doesn’t think so

TheShy has the chance to make history on Nov. 19. If Weibo Gaming overcome T1 in the Worlds 2023 final, he’ll be the second top laner to win two Summoner’s Cups. Many believe achieving this feat would cement him as the best top laner in the world, but he disagrees.

During a press conference on Nov. 19, TheShy said it’s hard to quantify who the top laner is because it’s such a passive role.

“Top lane is not a role that carries games, so even if I win the World Cup, I don’t think I would become the greatest top laner of all time. I don’t think you can discuss the concept of being the best top laner of all time,” TheShy said.

TheShy has to beat Faker first. Photo by Lance Skundrich via Riot Games

Only one top laner has won two Worlds before—Duke. The Korean won his first World Championship with SKT in 2016, before repeating the same feat as Invictus Gaming’s substitute top laner in 2018. TheShy, however, was IG’s starting top laner that year and many agree he was the driving force behind the team’s run.

History will undoubtedly be made on Sunday and at least one player will claim another Worlds trophy. Crisp, TheShy’s teammate, won with FPX in 2019. If Weibo come out on top, he’ll be the third support to claim two Summoner’s Cups after Wolf and BeryL. If T1 win, on the other hand, Faker will claim his fourth title.

Whatever happens, it’s set to be a thrilling final. It kicks off at 2am on Sunday, Nov 19. Don’t you dare miss it.