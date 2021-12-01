Concept artist shows off some of the weapons in Ruined King that are from the League of Legends universe

You don't need to be on the Rift to fight the Ruined King with Manamune or Hextech Revolver.

A few weeks after the release of the Ruined King game, a concept artist at Airship Syndicate, Philip Karlov, shared some of his studies on the weapons in the turn-based role-playing game. And because of that, we’ve been given a better look at some of the weapons players can use in the game.

League of Legends fans and players can explore Bilgewater and the Shadow Isles in Ruined King, but many characters and items present in the game come from other territories of Runeterra or are influenced by them. These influences from League and the world of Runeterra can be seen in the weapons used by the playable characters in Ruined King as well.

Starting with the collection for the Bounty Hunter Miss Fortune, Ruined King players can find the former League item Hextech Revolver, which uses the Hextech technology originally from Piltover. Another weapon that can be wielded by Miss Fortune is the Salt and Bone, a pistol crafted in ivory that’s “elegant and deadly,” as if it was an expensive Demacian gun.

Image via Philip Karlov

Even the Unforgiven from Ionia, Yasuo, received multiple weapons derived from League items, like Youmuu’s Ghostblade and the Manamune. He can also wield the Solari Scimitar, a curved blade once used by Solari, one of the tribes on Mount Targon. Meanwhile, Pyke can use the Serrated Dirk, which is also an item that can be purchased in a League game, or a Piltover dagger used by the Ferros Clan called the Ferros’ Dagger.

Image via Philip Karlov

Illaoi has different idols with names or details reminding us of other Runeterra regions, like her “Piltover engine” idol or the one powered by Hextech (and her Goddess, of course). There’s also the “Shadowtide Idol” from the Shadow Isles.

Image via Philip Karlov

In Ahri’s weapon collection, there are certainly a couple of orbs that will capture the attention of League players. There’s the Hextech Core, which can be seen in Arcane as well, and the Pirates’ Gift, which reminds us of a certain yordle with an explosive personality. But there’s also the Frightful Orb, depicting a ghostly-looking poro that can be found in League in the form of a ward.

Image via Philip Karlov

Whether your favorite weapon in Ruined King is from Freljord, Piltover, or another Runeterra region, be sure to level it up with appropriate enchantments so you can take down the Ruined King himself in style.