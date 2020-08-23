Cloud9 sweep Evil Geniuses to move forward in the 2020 LCS Summer Playoffs

After three hectic matches, Cloud9 have kept their playoff and League of Legends World Championship dreams alive by sweeping Evil Geniuses out of the 2020 LCS Summer Playoffs.

The entire series was bloody, with each side collecting several kills. The first game was especially messy; Evil Geniuses grabbed three Baron buffs but couldn’t successfully siege the enemy team’s base. As a result, C9 outscaled their opponents and took the victory after an exhausting 46 minutes.

.@Cloud9 complete the 3-0 sweep against @EvilGeniuses and advance to the next round in the lower bracket of the 2020 #LCS Summer Playoffs! #C9WIN pic.twitter.com/sQreW5ZcPJ — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 22, 2020

Veteran top laner Huni would start off a few of the games well enough, but EG struggled to find any success in the series as they would progress into the mid-to-late stages of their matches.

C9 played their teamfights a bit better than EG but still made some positional mistakes in skirmishes that could have costed them more if they were playing against another team like Team Liquid or FlyQuest. Fights were messy and uncoordinated at times, and they should look to sharpen up their play for the next series.

A team fight breaks out near Baron with both @Cloud9 and @EvilGeniuses grabbing four kills with only the top laners walking away! #LCS pic.twitter.com/PVcbO5AOZy — LCS (@LCSOfficial) August 22, 2020

Still, C9’s hopes of a Worlds berth remain intact, and they still have some time to clean up their play before they face off against the winner of TSM vs. Golden Guardians.

Evil Geniuses, on the other hand, will need to make some big decisions in the coming months, since they now have plenty of time to think about possible roster and staff adjustments for 2021.

Catch the continuation of the 2020 Summer Playoffs when TSM and Golden Guardians face off tomorrow at 3pm CT.