Cloud9 sweep 100 Thieves, advance to second round of LCS Spring playoff winners bracket

If there were any doubts about who was the best League of Legends team in the LCS, there shouldn’t be any questions after Cloud9’s dominant performance against 100 Thieves in the first round of the 2020 LCS Spring Split playoffs today.

From games one through three, it didn’t feel like 100 Thieves had much of a chance against the North American powerhouse. On an individual level, C9’s firepower is already extremely strong. But on a team level, it’s clear that C9 are heads and shoulders above the competition.

.@Cloud9 win a decisive team fight in the jungle and push down the mid lane to complete the 3-0 sweep against @100Thieves! #LCS #C9WIN pic.twitter.com/USyGPh0qQE — LCS (@LCSOfficial) April 5, 2020

The team’s star mid laner, Nisqy, ended with Player of the Series honors. Through three games of Zoe, the 21-year-old collected an incredible scoreline with 17 kills, 19 assists, and no deaths. The rest of the team looked great too, with Blaber running over Meteos for most of the series. Ultimately, 100 Thieves were just outclassed by the best team in the region.

Now, C9 will move on to face Evil Geniuses in the second round of the winners bracket. This matchup is highly anticipated since C9 replaced Svenskeren, Kumo, and Zeyzal on their own roster before the start of 2020. Now, they have a chance to show why their former management made the wrong decision by knocking them out of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, 100 Thieves will have to face off against TSM in the losers bracket. They didn’t look good at all in this series, but hopefully for fans of the team, they’ll be able to provide some competition when they take the stage on Wednesday, April 8.