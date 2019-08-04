Sneaky returns to Cloud9’s starting roster and destroys OpTic Gaming

Zachary “Sneaky” Scuderi made his return to Cloud9’s starting lineup today against OpTic Gaming and he and his teammates made a statement before the start of the 2019 LCS Summer Split playoffs. C9 destroyed their opposition with almost a kill per minute in a slaughter of OpTic.

Right from the first minute, Cloud9 were active across the map, making multiple plays in almost every lane. The team had 11 kills at 11 minutes and didn’t slow down at all. It was an unexpected playstyle from Cloud9, but they showed that they can put an intense amount of pressure into any team if you give them enough room to operate.

LoLEsports Stats on Twitter With that #C9WIN, @Cloud9 keep their hopes for the #LCS playoff bye alive- fans should be rooting for @100Thieves this next game to get them into that tiebreaker! @OpTicLoL will play a tiebreaker at the end of the day for 6th place.

Additionally, Sneaky showed all of his doubters that he still has plenty left in the tank, collecting nine kills and four assists on Ezreal. In fact, those four assists were just enough for him to reach 2,000 LCS regular-season assists on his career. 100 Thieves’ Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black, Team Liquid’s Jake “Xmithie” Puchero, and Alex “Xpecial” Chu are the only other players to have reached that milestone in North America.

LoLEsports Stats on Twitter Those 4 assists in @Cloud9’s win were exactly how many @Sneaky needed to reach 2,000 #LCS regular season assists. He’s only the fourth player to ever hit this milestone!

With this win, Cloud9 have kept their bid for a playoff bye alive. Liquid are only team to secure a playoff bye after they locked in their spot with a win over Cloud9 yesterday. If 100 Thieves manage to win against CLG, it’ll get Cloud9 into a tiebreaker match.

For OpTic, however, their window for a playoff berth isn’t closed just yet. They’ll have to play a tiebreaker match as well in order to battle for the sixth-place spot in the postseason.