Carzzy on Team Vitality: ‘We fit really well as personalities, everyone has a good mindset’

Team Vitality grabbed their first two wins of the 2022 LEC Spring Split last weekend, beating the likes of Team BDS and G2 Esports and shooting up to sixth in the standings.

A great deal is expected from Vitality’s new League of Legends roster, which has been dubbed a superteam for good reason. In every almost position, the team possesses players that have proven themselves on the big stage, and Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság is most certainly one of them.

The Czech player shared his thoughts on his new squad and his expectations for 2022 in an interview with Korizon’s Ashley Kang on Jan. 25.

Carzzy doesn’t hide that he adores working with his new support Labros “Labrov” Papoutsakis. “Around me and around us overall, he’s a really fun guy and has a great personality. He doesn’t hold any grudges. He’s a really good friend,” he said.

Carzzy explained that he admired Labrov even before joining Vitality. “I already knew that Labrov is really good. I thought he has insane potential and I wanted to play with him in the LEC,” he said.

The support player has yet to cement himself as a superstar in the league. Barney “Alphari” Morris and Luka “Perkz” Perković, though, are two of the biggest names in the LEC.

From an outsider’s perspective, the players look like natural leaders of the team, which raises the question of whether there are too many vocal players in the squad. But Carzzy doesn’t think so. “They only look like that from the outside,” he said.

The team fits “perfectly together” thanks to the atmosphere everyone brings to the table. “We fit really well as personalities, everyone has a good mindset about scrim ethics and playing on stage,” Carzzy said.

“When we started playing, [Alphari] was super smart about the game, consistently outperforming every top laner we played against,” he added.

The former MAD Lions player will surely need all the help he can get if he wants to meet the team’s high expectations this season. “I think our goal is to win LEC definitely and get to MSI and Worlds. And I think it’s perfectly reasonable,” he said.

Carzzy will return to action this Friday when Vitality face off against SK Gaming at 1pm CT.