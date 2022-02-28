Caedrel joins Excel as content creator

Former Excel jungler and current LEC caster Marc “Caedrel” Lamontis has joined his former organization as a content creator, he and the organization announced today. Caedrel will continue his LEC casting duties while excelling in content creation.

The content creator and caster said he’s “excited to be returning,” adding that his work at Excel will be a “separate endeavor” from his League casting duties. He will be helping “bolster the brand’s content output and engagement,” according to the official statement released by Excel.

This will not change my duties on the LEC or any of my stream content



I will always compliment good league of legends and criticise bad league of legends, regardless of who is playing



Excited to deny them playoffs from the sidelines 🤠 https://t.co/vGlLvolGwp — Marc (@Caedrel) February 28, 2022

During his final year as a pro player in 2020, Caedrel was also part of the talent team Riot assembled for EU Masters Summer and the World Championship. The multi-talented player returned the following year for both LEC Splits, MSI, and Worlds 2021, keeping up his career as a caster and analyst while also streaming on Twitch.

“Caedrel is a multi-talent and one of Britain’s biggest esports personalities and it’s been amazing to see his transformation and growth,” Excel CEO Wouter Sleijffers said. “We couldn’t be more excited that we are reuniting again and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

The LEC will return on Friday, March 4.