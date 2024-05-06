FlyQuest bowing before the crowd at MSI 2024.
Caedrel blames one player for FlyQuest’s failure at MSI 2024

Is he right?
Published: May 6, 2024 08:31 am

Caedrel gave his verdict on who was to blame for FlyQuest’s disappointing run at MSI 2024.

Following the loss, the former League of Legends pro and caster stumbled upon a screen on X (formerly Twitter), saying Inspired was the only FlyQuest player performing in the squad, given his KDA. But Caedrel disagreed, pointing out the Pole’s selfish playstyle was one of the main reasons FlyQuest lost in the first place.

“This is POV: You get all the kills on your team and MVP on OP.GG, but then you blame your teammates when you’re the one who secretly inted it, but the stats don’t tell that, you know? The stats don’t tell that you were the problem because Inspired fucked the game multiple times, but he got kills, so it looks like he’s not a problem,” Caedrel said.

He’s not alone in this sentiment. League fans on social media blamed Inspired and Bwipo for the team’s lackluster performance at MSI. Inspired, however, indeed recorded the best KDA ratio out of everyone in FlyQuest with 4.6, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

Inspired and his teammates looking at a screen at MSI 2024.
Was Inspired the problem at MSI? Photo by Liu YiCun via Riot Games

Fans think the jungler has a selfish playstyle. Inspired steamrolls through his opponents if everything goes to plan. But if things go south, he feels “disconnected” from his team. “There was definitely a disconnect between how inspired and the rest of the team played. I don’t know if this problem existed in LCS regular season but this was way too obvious throughout this MSI,” one player said on Reddit.

