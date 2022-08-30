100 Thieves Academy support and rising League of Legends star Busio has been named the Most Valuable Prospect for the LCS NA Academy 2022 Summer Split.

100 Thieves has been known as one of the strongest LCS orgs at developing LCS and North American talent since their introduction to the scene in 2018.

That affirmation of their strong development program has been put on full display after it was revealed support Busio had been named the Most Valuable Prospect in LCS Academy for the year.

“Thank you to my teammates, my supporters, and everyone around me that helped me get this award,” Busio wrote on Twitter on Aug. 29 in response to the official LCS announcement. “It only goes up from here.”

100 Thieves Academy finished in second place in the NA Academy 2022 Summer Split with an 8–7–3 series record and a 23–13 individual games record.

Busio first got his start in competitive League as a mid laner for amateur team Polar Ace before landing a spot on 100 Thieves Next as the team’s starting support. Since then, Busio has climbed the hierarchical ladder in the 100T organization when he was promoted to the Academy team in July 2022.

As a result of his quick growth in the support role, Busio ended the announcement video by stating his confidence in his abilities in the next couple of years.

“With this being the Most Valuable Prospect, I know it doesn’t mean I am the best right now, but that it means I have the potential,” Busio stated. And from this past year, I know how much you can improve in a year.”

“I think in one year, I can already be a pretty good LCS support and in two years, I think that I can be the best,” Busio concluded.

100 Thieves Academy’s 2022 season is officially over following their 3–1 series loss to Team Liquid Academy in the LCS Proving Grounds Summer tournament, ultimately finishing in fourth. 100 Thieves Academy will watch from the sidelines as one of Liquid Academy, Cloud9 Academy, or Dignitas Academy will be crowned the LCS Proving Grounds Summer champions.

The match between TL Academy and C9 Academy will occur today at 6 pm ET, where the winner will take on Dignitas Academy in the LCS developmental decider.