Broxah’s visa has been approved, will travel to US to join CLG

The 23-year old will join a weakened CLG, who is struggling to climb from the bottom of the standings.

In a recent update on his social media, Broxah has announced that his visa has been finally approved to travel to the US.

The 23-year old will join Counter Logic Gaming in the upcoming weeks and will have a difficult task ahead. CLG is currently sitting in ninth place in the LCS Spring Split standings and is struggling to pick up wins against other teams in the league.

“It has finally, finally happened, my visa not only has gotten approved, I received it about 30 minutes ago and I feel so happy, so relieved,” Broxah said in his update. “I can’t wait to travel and join my team.”

This is not the first time Broxah is experiencing visa issues. Last year when he joined Team Liquid in his first NA adventure he had issues getting approved as well. He joined up a weakened Team Liquid, but wasn’t able to build proper synergy as they finished ninth during the 2020 LCS Spring Split. With CLG currently sitting in the bottom of the standings, the situation might repeat itself as it’s unclear when will Broxah join the roster in NA.

The LCS resumes this weekend on Friday, Feb. 19 with a match up between CLG and C9.

