Broxah says he won’t be able to travel to the US until February due to visa issues

Fans might not see Broxah until next month at the earliest.

When talented European jungler Broxah decided to join the LCS last year, he ran into visa issues that prevented him from joining his team until much later in the 2020 Spring Split. And now, similar problems have popped up again before the 2021 LCS Spring Split. The 23-year-old said today that he “probably won’t be able to travel before sometime in February.”

Fresh off of joining CLG, Broxah posted a video today saying that he isn’t sure when he’ll be able to return to the U.S. The team recently confirmed that visa processing issues have been preventing both Finn and Broxah from traveling after news broke that several CLG members contracted COVID-19 while the roster practiced at the org’s facility in Los Angeles.

“It’s a bit of a waiting game,” Broxah said in his video. “I’m just home right now, staying strong, trying to keep the mood up, trying to help the team, and practice on my own as well as I can.”

Broxah faced visa issues when he first started his North American journey with Team Liquid last year. He wasn’t able to join the team until week four of the 2020 Spring Split. Multiple issues across the team also hindered their efforts enough to drop them to a ninth-place finish.

In the meantime, CLG will begin the season by using veteran top laner Solo and Academy jungler Griffin (formerly known as Wiggily) while the team’s starters aren’t available. Fans will get to see this secondary roster in action on Jan. 15 when the 2021 LCS Lock In tournament begins.

The 2021 LCS Spring Split begins on Friday, Feb. 5.

