Breakout Academy star Kenvi reportedly signs multi-year deal with rebuilding Immortals

The young jungler might be getting a shot at the highest level.

One of North America’s best League of Legends prospects might have finally found a home in the LCS. Former 100 Thieves Academy jungler Shane Kenneth “Kenvi” Espinoza is reportedly signing with Immortals as the organization’s newest jungler until the end of 2024, according to a report from blix.gg.

The team also reportedly considered LCS veteran Svenskeren as a possible replacement, but eventually opted for the younger, more inexperienced jungler.

Similar to upstart rookies Jojopyun and Danny, Kenvi hasn’t been in the scene too long. However, he could be another player to join the new age of League players in the region. The 19-year-old pro has been touted by some analysts as the next big talent to come out of the amateur NA scene, and during his time with 100T, he has shown a ton of potential across a number of different tournaments.

For example, he led all players in kills during the 2022 NA Academy Spring Split, the 2022 Spring Proving Grounds, and was second during the 2021 NA Academy Summer Split, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He has proficiency on a multitude of champions, including picks like Viego, Lee Sin, Kindred, and Graves.

Immortals, on the other hand, is looking for a fresh slate after a disappointing last-place finish during the 2022 Spring Split. The team immediately dropped a handful of its starting roster, including AD carry Wildturtle, support Destiny, and European jungler Xerxe.

Kenvi would be joining a roster with a new bottom lane duo with former Golden Guardians marksman Lost and former Evil Geniuses support IgNar, along with PowerOfEvil and Revenge in the solo lanes. There would be a good amount of pressure for this young star to perform—if there reports are true—especially after the success that EG has seen with their own rookie prospects.

The 2022 LCS Summer Split is set to begin this coming June.