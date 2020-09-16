Bose named official headset of global League esports events—Worlds, MSI, and All-Stars

Bose will provide headsets to players, coaches, referees, and production teams at Worlds 2020.

LoL Esports has entered into a multi-year partnership with audio brand Bose for the League of Legends World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and All-Star event, Riot announced today.

Bose will sponsor LoL Esports as the “official headset partner” for all global League events and provide its SoundComm professional headsets to players, coaches, referees, and production teams beginning with Worlds 2020 from Sept. 25 to Oct. 31 in Shanghai.

The QuietComfort 35 II Gaming Headset, Bose’s first headset designed for gaming, will deliver acoustic noise-canceling technology and meet the “specific needs for professional gamers,” Riot said in a press release.

The $329 headset comes with a Discord and TeamSpeak-certified boom mic for clear communications and has additional features that allow for easy control of volume and mic monitoring. It’s fully compatible with all major gaming platforms, including PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

With the partnership, Bose and LoL Esports will work together to provide fans with an inside look at the team dynamics during Worlds 2020 matches through “Sounds of the Game” content, together with a new series developed by Bose that will showcase why sound is an important part of competitive League.

Bose joins Spotify, Cisco, and returning partners Mastercard, Louis Vuitton, Alienware, AXE, Red Bull, OPPO, State Farm, and Secretlab, as partners for League esports.