Best Taric counters in League of Legends

In League of Legends, invulnerability can be the bane of many players’ existence. There are only a few champions that bring this type of buff to Summoner’s Rift, and only one pick brings a ton of tankiness, sustain, and a good amount of crowd control to boot: Taric.

The gem-obsessed Targonian has a ton of different abilities that make him a tough outing in lane, while also maintaining a huge impact on the mid-to-late game teamfights through the various utility that he has at his disposal. From a relatively large directional stun, a heal, and a shield on top of his ability to link up with his lane partner to mimic any ability he uses, Taric can be a hassle to deal with in the bottom lane.

There are, however, some ways to outshine the shiniest of gems with some range and crowd control of your own. Here are the best Taric counters in League.

Janna

Welcome to the eye of the storm. Janna has a ton of tools at her disposal to peel for her AD carry, whether she sends out a Howling Gale to stop an oncoming attack or blows enemies away with a quick click of her ultimate ability, Monsoon. She also has a good amount of poke with her Zephyr ability, while being able to slow you significantly in the process. She can play the lane so safely that Taric won’t be able to move forward without getting chunked and bogged down in the process.

Lulu

In a similar vein, Lulu also has too much crowd control and ranged attacks for Taric to deal with at almost every stage of the game. She can speed up her ally to outrun a stun attempt, while also bringing a strong shielding ability along with her Polymorph to stop any fight in its tracks by turning the enemy marksman into a squirrel. Like Janna, Taric will have to take a ton of damage to get into meaningful range and there is barely a chance that he’ll be able to hit his abilities in the long run.

Nami

A theme of range, sustain, and crowd control has appeared, and Nami is ready to continue the trend against Taric. Although she does lack a basic ability that can slow her enemies, Nami has plenty of healing in her kit, along with her iconic Aqua Prison to stymie any attempts at an attack. Her ultimate, Tidal Wave, will be almost impossible to dodge as well since Taric lacks mobility. As a result, she can engage and disengage at the press of a button, giving enough time for her teammates to whittle down anyone in their way.

Soraka

If you look up the term “support” in League‘s imaginary dictionary, then you’ll probably see Soraka as a prime example of the role. She has everything that a Taric counter would want, whether that’s ranged crowd control, a ton of healing, or good poking abilities in lane with her Starcall. As long as she knows that Taric—along with the rest of his teammates—will be targeting her in every gank and skirmish, she can remain a nuisance from the first minute onward.

Zyra

She might not have the same amount of utility as the other options on this list, but Zyra makes up for this by bringing a ton of crowd control and poke damage to the matchup against Taric. With her plants infesting the lane through the early game, it’ll be a fatal move for anyone to walk up in range of her abilities. Her plants do a good amount of damage and will whittle down any target with ease.