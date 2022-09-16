Best Jhin skins in League of Legends

Jhin is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Among players, he’s widely viewed as one of the game’s most visually and cosmetically appealing champions. With a truly unique and villainous aesthetic, Jhin stands out as one of the game’s few champions that the League skin team can really go all-out for.

Since his release in 2016, Jhin has seven total skins. Since he’s a relatively popular champion, Riot has been more inclined to give Jhin more cosmetic options, giving the champion a new skin release approximately once or twice per year since his release six years ago.

He’s also a favorite among pro League players, considering he has two skins created in honor of Worlds-winning teams (2016 SK Telecom and 2020 DAMWON Gaming).

With an array of standout colors and intriguing alternate ability animations across the board, Jhin’s skins are some of the best in the game. Here are some of our favorite Jhin skins in League of Legends.

Dark Cosmic Jhin

Image via Riot Games

Dark Cosmic Jhin is a legendary skin that makes the champion feel closer to a demigod than a person. The skin gives Jhin the power to command the stars as each of his abilities is laden with dark blue stardust and galactic visuals. Jhin’s fourth shot practically comes out of his gun like a comet in this skin, while his Captive Audience (E) appears like a black hole whenever it’s stepped on by an opposing player. Although Dark Cosmic Jhin is the champion’s most expensive skin, there’s a strong case to be made that it’s also his best.

Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin

Image via Riot Games

Shan Hai Scrolls is one of Jhin’s most intricate skins since it combines fiery effects with stunning visuals. The skin itself brings elements of a painting to life; Shan Hai Scrolls Jhin feels as though it’s ripped directly from the surface of an artist’s canvas. The bright orange and smoky blue color scheme of this skin is a combination of colors that certainly no other Jhin skin has—and maybe no other skin in the game has, really.

Project: Jhin

Image via Riot Games

This skin is a complete juxtaposition to Jhin’s traditional themes and appearances. With futuristic ability animations and a cyborg-like character model, Project Jhin is a complete heel-turn for the champion in the best way imaginable. The absolute best detail of Project: Jhin has got to be the music that plays whenever he uses Curtain Call (R). The synth beat that’s accompanied by a slowly building string orchestra is imposing and grand in every way possible.

Blood Moon Jhin

Image via Riot Games

One of the strongest additions to the Blood Moon skin line, Blood Moon Jhin is a timeless classic. The skin was Jhin’s first post-release skin that he received and has stood up even against some of the champion’s more recent cosmetics. Notably, the crimson colorations attached to each one of his abilities are particularly eye-catching, while the red and violet color combination that’s been associated with the Blood Moon skin line forever never gets old. Jhin’s character model in this skin is also significantly neat. The stark-white mask he dons is appealing to look at in contrast to the deep colors that line the rest of his body and outfit.