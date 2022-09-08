Best Janna counters in League of Legends

The wind can be a powerful force, especially when under the control of one of League of Legends’ best enchanters champions, Janna. The Storm’s Fury is a premier choice for multiple players due to the vast amount of utility that she brings for her teammates, both in lane and in later-stage teamfights.

Janna can provide some good poke with her Zephyr ability, while also giving compositions some good engage and disengage tools with her Howling Gale. Her ultimate ability is an amazing way to push back an enemy attack, while also providing massive healing to her allies. Overall, she can be very impactful across a whole match.

If you’re playing against a Janna, however, there are a few different champions that you can use to counteract her effectiveness. Here are the best Janna counters in League.

Blitzcrank

If Janna gets hit with a hook, there’s a good chance that she’ll get taken out shortly afterward due to her limited health pool. Blitzcrank just has to constantly threaten an engage when Janna steps up to deal some poke damage and punish her whenever she mispositions while in lane or during a tense late-game teamfight. Eliminating her from a fight is a great way to swing the winds of battle into your favor since your enemies won’t have her peel and shielding at their disposal.

Nautilus

In a similar way, Nautilus should be looking to engage on Janna whenever he gets a chance. Stay forward and keep the pressure up so that the enemy duo can’t walk up and dish out poke damage. Instead, push the advantage that you have with your natural tankiness to push Janna out of lane with a big trade.

Pyke

Pyke’s incredible burst capabilities make Janna a sitting duck if she isn’t able to dodge his hook or stun. She won’t have enough utility, save for her ultimate, to protect her or her partner from the devastating combo that the Bloodharbor Ripper can deal alongside his AD carry. He can also be pretty mobile, making it hard for Janna to hit any abilities except her Zephyr slow.

Swain

The head of Noxus poses a dangerous threat that can catch out Janna if she wanders too far from her marksman. His Nevermove is the perfect counter whenever Janna wants to deal some poke since it’ll not only root her but also allow Swain to pull her right into the waiting arms of his own teammate. If you can remain in grabbing distance of her, you’ll be able to break her down in lane and snowball your lead to success.

Morgana

With better poke, wave clear, and a spell shield to help alleviate any attacks, Morgana is a good choice when facing off against Janna. If the Fallen is able to hit a Dark Binding on her enemy, Janna won’t have enough to fend off the free damage that the enemy duo will deal over the next two to three seconds. It’s one of the longest roots in the game and Janna only has so much health to spare.