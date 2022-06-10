Best Janna build in League of Legends

Control the winds of change and help your team take over Summoner’s Rift by becoming Runeterra’s resident Storm’s Fury, Janna.

Janna has been one of League of Legends’ most popular supports since she was released in 2009, taking on the role of a classic enchanter support with a whole gamut of crowd control and utility. With a knock-up, slow, shield, and a massive healing ultimate, she can change the course of a teamfight as she protects her allies and sets them up for success.

The storm is approaching, but Janna might be your best bet to weather the elements and lead your friends to a higher Elo. Here is the best Janna build in League season 12.

Runes

Screengrab via Riot Games

Inspiration

Glacial Augment: When Janna hits her Howling Gale on an enemy champion, Glacial Augment activates, sending out three glacial zones that significantly slow enemies, while also reducing their damage toward allies by 15 percent. Since her Q has gotten much more easier to hit due to the changes Riot made at the end of last year, this rune should be a go-to for any Janna players.

Magical Footwear: Since Janna already gets bonus movement speed when walking toward allied champions due to her passive, she can afford to wait for Magical Footwear to activate instead of having to spend extra gold on regular boots.

Biscuit Delivery: If spells are flying in the bottom lane, then Janna will need a way to keep her mana and health topped off during the laning phase of a match. These cookies should be enough to keep any player satisfied until the mid-to-late game.

Cosmic Insight: Extra item and summoner spell haste should be useful, especially in the later moments of a game when the usage of items like Redemption can make or break a teamfight win.

Resolve

Font of Life: With the amount of crowd control that Janna has in her kit, Font of Life will be great for any allies that she marks since they’ll be able to heal a good amount during trades in lane or on multiple targets in teamfights.

Revitalize: This rune boosts Janna’s powerful shield on her E ability, while also increasing the healing potential of her ultimate, Monsoon.

Bonuses: +9 adaptive force, +9 adaptive force, +6 armor

Items

Starting items: Spellthief’s Edge, two health potions

Screengrab via Riot Games

Janna’s early build is similar to classic enchanter builds since she wants to maximize her gold production through her ranged poke in the early game with Spellthief’s Edge.

Core items: Moonstone Renewer, Chemtech Putrifier, Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Screengrab via Riot Games

Since Janna will be shielding and slowing multiple enemies during teamfights, Moonstone Renewer will give Janna an improved source of healing that isn’t reliant on her ultimate ability. Chemtech Putrifier, on the other hand, gives an allied AD carry Grievous Wounds so that they don’t need to buy healing reduction for a bit while they complete their builds. Lucidity boots allow players to spam out more abilities to help dictate the pace of a skirmish.

Final items: Redemption, Watchful Wardstone

Screengrab via Riot Games

By bringing yet another source of healing, Janna will continue to be a steady fountain of healing, shielding, and crowd control for her team. By staying right next to her carries in teamfights, she can keep them healthy and strong as they sweep through an enemy team composition. Besides that, however, Janna should also be placing down plenty of vision so that she and her team aren’t caught out of position during a game—although most good supports should be doing this anyway.